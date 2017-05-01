Just like that woman who tampered with bottles of Tylenol back in the 90s. What a complete and utter lunatic.

Via Tuscon News:

In a news conference Thursday, May 11. the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.

According to TPD Chief Chris Magnus, 30-year-old Jennifer Laplante purchased baby formula, removed the product and replaced it with flour and other substances before returning it to the stores for refunds.

“If you have recently purchased infant formula from a Tucson business, particularly from the east side, examine the product carefully,” Magnus said. “If there’s anything unusual about the product or the seal, there’s a lack of seal, or the product looks or smells funny in any way, do not use the product and notify our department.”

Magnus said Laplante bought formula from several stores on Tucson’s east side, including:

