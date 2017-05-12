Left eats left…

Via Free Beacon:

The chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party is blaming the leader of the Democratic National Committee for her party’s recent election loss in the Omaha mayoral race.

On Tuesday, Democrats were unsuccessful in their efforts to unseat Jean Strothert, the Republican mayor of Omaha, Nebraska. Democratic candidate Heath Mello lost to Strothert, receiving only 46 percent of the vote compared to the incumbent’s 53 percent. The race received national attention when DNC chairman Tom Perez and former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) visited Omaha during their “unity tour.”

Sanders endorsed Mello and told a crowd of thousands, “Are you ready for a political revolution?”

