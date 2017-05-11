What a nutcase. This woman is reportedly impossible to work for, according to insiders.

Via Daily Caller:

After multiple staff departures from gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety and its spinoff Moms Demand Action, activists say a top decision-maker at both groups is making life difficult for those in the movement.

According to sources close to Everytown, Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action and advisory board member of Everytown, remains a problem within both groups. Watts, while not a staffer with either organization, is a full-time volunteer who lives in Colorado. Critics of Watts say that despite that status, she is involved with all major leadership decisions.

An all-staff email sent by Everytown president John Feinblatt on Monday announced that Debra Rosen, managing director of Everytown, and Isaac Bloom, deputy organizing director at Everytown, are leaving their positions.

The announcement came one month after Everytown announced it is willing to spend more than $25 million in the 2018 midterm elections to prevent national concealed carry from becoming law.

