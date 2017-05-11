Via HLN (Google translation):

Sunday is Mother’s Day. But not in the French school ‘Sing Line’ in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert. The management sent parents an email yesterday with the message that the children will not make gifts for Mother’s Day “out of respect for the many different cultures that our school has to offer. A diversity that we are extremely proud,” said the message.

Fathers should not hope for a gift, it reads in the mail from the school in the Brussels borough. “Because there are different cultures in our school are represented. And not all celebrate,” says director Dominique Paquot. “We played some time with that idea. Even as more and more children have divorced parents. Some have two mothers or two fathers, others, do not have mom or dad more,” the director adds. “That many children saddled with a lot of stress.”

The reasoning of the board can not rely on all parents to understand. “This is a tradition that has nothing to do with religion,” it sounds a mother. Or even: “What could be better than a product to be spoiled with a gift that your child at school has pieced together That’s all cultures?” Said an angry father on Facebook.