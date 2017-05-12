How has she gotten so much national attention?

Via Free Beacon:

Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour appeared on Comedy Central’s The President Show on Thursday night to be interviewed by a Trump impersonator on how she balances being both a Muslim and a feminist and the meaning of “intersectionality.”

Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik began his interview with Sarsour, who recently stated that it was impossible to be a feminist who supports Israel, by asking her how she mixes feminism with her Muslim beliefs.

“Linda, how do you balance being a Muslim and being a feminist?” asked Atamanuik. “Because they’re two totally separate things. They’re not connected, at all.”

Sarsour, an advocate for Sharia law, attempted to make one joke but then failed to give an answer to the question.

Keep reading…