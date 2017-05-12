He had some a couple of instances of prior income noted below.

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump owes no debt to Russian lenders but has received some income from Russian sources over the past decade, his lawyers said Friday.

Trump’s legal team at the Washington, D.C.-based firm Morgan Lewis said in a certified letter that the former real estate magnate’s tax returns show he did not receive “any income of any type from Russian sources.” But the firm cited two exceptions, both of which have been widely reported.

In the letter, Trump lawyers Sherri Dillon and William Nelson also said that his taxes show that no Trump-controlled entities have Russian investors. Trump also owes no debt to Russian lenders, the firm said.

The returns do show $12.2 million Trump received from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow. The returns also show $95 million in income from Trump’s sale of Florida real estate to a Russian billionaire in 2008.

