Check the comments on his tweet here. These people will justify anything. And they’re not protesters, they’re criminals.

Via The Blaze:

A Republican lawmaker took to Twitter on Thursday with a message for protesters who left a profane sign at his home.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) tweeted a picture of a sign he said was left outside of his home that read “Traitors put party above country. Do the right thing for once, s**thead.”

Fortenberry wrote, “Be angry with me, direct your protest at me, but do not frighten my children in their home.”

KETV-TV reported that the Fortenberry family reported the incident to police after their 11-year-old daughter discovered the sign.

