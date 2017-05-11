Left coast elite shows disdain for Middle America.

Via Free Beacon:

A Democratic lawmaker from California referred to Middle America as “Podunk, USA,” during a committee meeting last week, several sources inside the meeting told the Washington Free Beacon.

Remarks by Rep. Anna Eshoo (D., Calif.) during a closed-door Energy and Commerce Committee meeting with Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai raised eyebrows from those present.

The moment occurred when Eshoo pushed back against Pai when he was discussing expanding broadband access to rural areas.

