These folks are truly obsessed fruitcakes.

Today much of the media have spent the day freaking out over a Time magazine feature on how President Donald Trump spends his time “after hours.”

A portion of the 3,803 word-long article that’s been getting so much attention from Twitter accounts with blue check marks describes Trump dining in the Blue Room of the White House.

The waiters know well Trump’s personal preferences. As he settles down, they bring him a Diet Coke, while the rest of us are served water, with the Vice President sitting at one end of the table. With the salad course, Trump is served what appears to be Thousand Island dressing instead of the creamy vinaigrette for his guests. When the chicken arrives, he is the only one given an extra dish of sauce. At the dessert course, he gets two scoops of vanilla ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, instead of the single scoop for everyone else. The tastes of Pence are also tended to. Instead of the pie, he gets a fruit plate.

