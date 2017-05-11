Disgusting OFA-organized fake ‘protesters’ who have no humanity…

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R., N.J.) was repeatedly heckled and interrupted at his town hall Wednesday night while discussing the health problems of his special needs daughter Grace, who died at age 11.

In the midst of his town hall, MacArthur said he wanted to “go back to my daughter, just for a moment.”

“Shame on you!” one person yelled.

Angry attendees seemed to suggest he was using her story to distract from his key role in the American Health Care Act, which passed last week in the House as a means of repealing Obamacare. The Senate is currently drafting its own health care legislation.

“I will say shame on you right now, actually,” MacArthur said. “Don’t tell me what I’m using. I’m going to tell you because this affects my perspective. It affects my perspective on this issue of health care.”

Someone yelled out, “We’ve heard this story.” A woman said the story was a “canned response.”

