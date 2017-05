Via Daily Caller:

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement-led operation led to the arrest of 1,378 gang members and associates, agency leaders announced Thursday.

The six-week operation was part of “Community Shield,” an anti-gang program launched in 2005, and was lead by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit in conjunction with state and local agencies.

In addition to the arrests, officials seized $491,763 in currency and 238 firearms.

