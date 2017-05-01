Update to this story.

Via Free Beacon:

A billboard depicting President Donald Trump as a Nazi in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. was funded with taxpayer dollars, according to Judicial Watch.

The conservative watchdog group obtained records that reveal the controversial billboard was commissioned by an “arts advocate” paid by a U.S. city to “diminish barriers.”

The billboard depicts an angry looking Trump wearing a Russian flag pin on his lapel. The president is shown in front of two mushroom clouds, which are in the shape of laughing clowns, and two dollar symbols that are modified from the Nazi swastika symbol.

The billboard is owned by Beatrice Moore, a longtime art benefactor. The controversial billboard was designed by artist Karen Fiorito, who claimed she has received death threats as a result of her work.

According to records from the city of Phoenix, Moore received thousands of dollars in grants for a program she runs called Grand Avenue Arts & Preservation (GAP), which is where the billboard is located.

