The Republican party is the most dangerous organisation in human history – Noam Chomsky tells #newsnight pic.twitter.com/gNkCykKggM — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 10, 2017

Noam Chomsky, the man who has pushed Communism for decades, a system that is in fact an existential danger to free existence on Earth, faults GOP.

HT for title from IowaHawkBlog)