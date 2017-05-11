They deserve to be closed.

Via Daily Caller:

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said he sued the agency he heads so many times while Oklahoma attorney general because “they exceeded their statutory authority.”

“They deserved it and they deserved it because they exceeded their statutory authority, they exceeded their constitutional authority,” Pruitt told WDAY’s Rob Port Wednesday.

Pruitt was hammed by Democrats and environmental activists during the confirmation process for suing the EPA at least a dozen times while representing Oklahoma. Pruitt’s recused himself from litigation he brought against the Obama administration.

“When they got outside their lane, they got sued and they got stopped,” Pruitt said during the WDAY interview, not backing down from his record of suing EPA.

Keep reading…