Via Daily Caller:

Vandals cut down trees on a Donald Trump-owned golf course in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The local CBS affiliate reported two men climbed over the eight-foot fence near the 15th hole at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point and began slicing trees down with a chainsaw.

Four trees between 20 and 30 feet fell, and a course manager claimed it was not the first instance of such an incident. A maintenance crew, the CBS affiliate noted, chased away the vandals, who left their chainsaw on the course.

