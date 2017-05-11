Take that, white devils!

Via Daily Caller:

The University of Colorado Boulder is creating a special new residence hall that will segregate black people away from the general student population.

Officials at the taxpayer-funded school have announced a plan to transform Hallett Hall, a campus residence hall, into three separate “Living Learning Communities” beginning this fall, reports Campus Reform.

One of these “Living Learning Communities” will be set aside exclusively for “black-identified students and their allies.”

A second segregated community, “Multicultural Perspectives” will be for “students passionate about diversity.”