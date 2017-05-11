That’s what Trump said, so he wasn’t in any actual personal conflict in firing Comey.

Via Daily Caller:

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee suggested on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey informed him last week that President Trump is not a subject of the bureau’s Russia investigation.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hinted that Comey made the revelation about Trump during a closed, classified session following a committee hearing last week. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein also attended.

“Shortly after Director Comey briefed us, I tweeted that he should be transparent. I said he should tell the public what he told Senator Feinstein and me about whether the FBI is or is not investigating the President,” Grassley said.

