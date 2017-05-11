Andrew McCabe, the current acting director of the FBI, the number two guy who assumed the chair after FBI Director James Comey was fired, is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee today.

McCabe has faced his own questions because of his connections to a Clinton ally.

Until the administration finds this director, a man strongly connected to the Democratic Party will be in charge. The Democratic Virginia governor’s PAC donated $467,500 to McCabe’s wife Jill McCabe’s 2015 state Senate campaign. The Virginia Democratic Party also spent a little over $200,000 on the campaign. The now-acting FBI director’s wife lost the campaign to the Republican incumbent. After the Wall Street Journal reported these findings, then-candidate Trump said, “We’ve never had a thing like this in the history of this country.”

Sen. Charles Grassley has raised questions about McCabe.

Fox News reported in March that records revealed Deputy Director McCabe did not list these particular 2015 donations or his wife’s salary in financial disclosure forms. “The FBI and Department of Justice cannot expect to maintain the public’s trust when there are so many outstanding questions and apparent conflicts of interest in consequential investigations. The American people need and deserve a better accounting of how investigations are conducted and whether politics have affected an inquiry. The FBI has yet to adequately explain the steps taken to fix these issues since I first raised concerns over six months ago. It’s time they were addressed,” Grassley said in his letter.

And McCabe is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General for failing to recuse himself from the Hillary Clinton email case because of his potential conflicts.

But he offered up some interesting facts today in testimony.



First, he made it very clear that the Trump White House had in no way tried to impede the Russia investigation.

INSIDE HEARING: ACTING FBI DIRECTOR ANDREW MCCABE: "There has been no effort to impede our investigation, to date." — Kevin Cirilli (@kevcirilli) May 11, 2017

He also stated that the Comey firing would not impede the investigation in any way, that it continues.

The NY Times ran with a report yesterday claiming that James Comey had asked for more resources for the investigation just before the firing. McCabe put paid to that claim as well, saying that’s not the way things work and it didn’t happen. The DOJ also denied that report.

McCabe says he's not aware of Comey requesting more resources for the Russia case. "We don't typically request resources for an indiv case." — David Freddoso (@freddoso) May 11, 2017

McCabe promised that the FBI would not give the White House updates on the investigation.

Big: McCabe says he will not update Trump, White House, on the status of the #TrumpRussia investigation — Tom LoBianco (@tomlobianco) May 11, 2017

He also said that Trump had the right to fire Comey.

Acting FBI Director McCabe: President had right to fire Comey. And yet the left-wing hysteria persists — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 11, 2017

What he hasn’t been asked about yet?

2 things McCabe hasn't been asked about — his comments to @Reince calling Russia probe "BS," and his wife's donations from Terry McAuliffe. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 11, 2017

Given the questions about McCabe, Trump should try to get a new person is as soon as possible…

