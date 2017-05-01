Still probably better than flying United.

Airline mechanics assigned to perform critical maintenance on President Donald Trump’s fleet of Air Force One planes were caught using contaminated tools on the craft, causing more than $4 million in damage that could have caused a fire to break out on the plane, according to a federal investigation.

Three mechanics working for Boeing, which has a contract to perform critical maintenance on the Air Force One fleet, “failed to observe explicit warnings” while attempting to clean the plane at a Boeing-owned plant in San Antonio, Texas.

Boeing, which has caused a firestorm on Capitol Hill over its efforts to sell Iran billions of dollars worth of planes that many suspect will be used to facilitate terrorism operations, caused more than $4 million in damage to the plane.

The dangerous cleaning methods employed by the Boeing employees could have caused a fire to break out on board the plane, according to an investigation, which refers to the three employees in question as “Mishap Mechanics,” or “MM.”

The shoddy work took place during routine maintenance checks performed from April 1 through April 10 of 2016.

