Unacceptable.

Via Fox News:

Some of America’s F/A-18 pilots say they are being asked to take greater risks than ever before because aging equipment on the fighter jets, particularly ones that help them breathe, is failing.

It appears the life support systems on all versions of the F/A-18 – one of the most important combat aircraft in service – are increasingly failing to supply pilots with safe, breathable air.

When there is a breakdown of life support systems, like the so-called “On-board Oxygen Generating System” (OBOGS), or cabin pressurization systems, pilots often experience what the Navy and Marine Corps call “physiological episodes.”

Keep reading...