Another promise, but not an easy one to fulfill…

Via Daily Caller:

The Trump administration is disputing Israeli media reports claiming that the president is no longer committed to moving the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which candidate Donald Trump vowed to do while campaigning for the presidency, according to U.S. officials familiar with the situation.

Reports emerged in Israeli media late Tuesday claiming that Trump was about to walk back one of his campaign promises: Relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a move that officially would recognize the ancient city as Israel’s capital.

Keep reading…