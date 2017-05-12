Isn’t that a shame? I move that Tapachula be made a sanctuary city. All in favor say “si”.

Via Daily Caller:

Residents of a Mexican city are upset about immigrants causing crime, according to a Tuesday report from El Universal.

The report said that there was a press conference held in Tapachula by a leader of a local group called: “For a different Mexico.” The group’s president, Victorino Alvarez Fuentes, said that immigrants were urinating in public and sexually assaulting women and minors.

Tapachula is near the Guatemalan border and besides immigrants from Central American countries, there has been a recent influx of African immigrants entering Mexico seeking to eventually get to the U.S.

The El Universal story centered around a home for immigrants called “Bethlehem,” and said just a couple weeks ago an immigrant staying there was arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.

