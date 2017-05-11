Students swayed by outside influences. Update to this previous story.

Via WFTV:

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed Wednesday afternoon as she took to a podium at Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center to deliver Bethune-Cookman University’s commencement speech.

Students booed and some turned their backs on DeVos when she received an honorary degree, prompting university president Edison Jackson to say, “You don’t know her, nor do you know her story.”

At least one protester was seen being escorted out of the venue.

Minutes into DeVos’ speech, Jackson stepped up to the podium and told the booing crowd, “If this continues, your degrees will be mailed to you.”

Some people were escorted out and the school’s president stopped the speech at one point, threatening to withhold degrees if the heckling continued.

“Choose which way you want to go,” said Jackson.

The booing continued almost nonstop throughout the entire speech.

While we will undoubtedly disagree at times, I hope we can do so respectfully,” DeVos said to the crowd.

In her speech, DeVos offered the President Donald Trump’s administration’s support for HBCUs.

“At first, I did turn my back, but I had to turn back around and realize it’s a respect factor,” said graduate Chata Jacobs.

