He doesn’t get Russians are responsible for everything. Especially wearing funny looking hockey outfits…

Via Daily Mail:

Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to make it clear that he had nothing to do with President Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

‘Don’t be angry with me. We have nothing to do with that,’ Putin said to CBS News’ Elizabeth Palmer, through his press aide Dmitry Peskov, who was translating. The Russian leader also noted that, ‘Your question looks very funny for me.’

Putin said Trump’s decision would have ‘no effect’ on U.S.- Russian relations and said Comey’s dismissal was within the American president’s purview.

