The usual suspects.

Via The Hay Ride:

It failed thanks to three Republicans voting against the overturn of the methane rule, and you can probably guess who the three are: John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Susan Collins. Thanks to their efforts, there is less incentive to pursue domestic energy.[…]

If one of these three clowns – McCain was the one the leadership was expected – had voted for the overturn of the rule, Vice President Mike Pence was available to break the tie. But of course we can’t count on John McCain to support conservative policies or overturn leftist ones.

Obama’s methane rule was a completely unnecessary waste of private sector resources. It was one of his last-minute “F You” regulatory overreaches issued after the Democrats lost the 2016 election. He used the Bureau of Land Management to promulgate the rule, after it was initially kicked around as an EPA regulation. Back when it was going to be an EPA thing, Americans for Tax Reform took a knife to it and called it “regulation for regulation’s sake.”

