Via Daily Caller:

The Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena on Wednesday for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The subpoena seeks documents relevant to the committee’s investigation into any potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian government. The committee asked Flynn and several other former Trump advisers for the documents on April 28.

Flynn declined, through his lawyer, to provide the records, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in a statement.

Burr and Warner, the chairman and ranking member of the committee, respectively, requested that Flynn and former Trump advisers Cater Page, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort provide records of any communications they had with Russian government officials and Russian businessmen during the presidential campaign. They also sought information about any financial or real estate investments in Russia.

