According to Politico, Rep. Tom Garrett (R-Va.) and his family have been targeted by “credible” death threats since the freshman congressman took office back in January.

In light of these threats, Garrett’s town hall meeting Monday night was surrounded by law enforcement, in order to prevent attendees from disrupting the event.

“It’s nuts,” Garrett said.

Although the town hall went largely without incident, one woman was removed by police for “repeated disruptions.”

The House Freedom Caucus member says he and his chief of staff are trying to find “gallows humor” in the threats.

“He read one of the more recent correspondences and called me the next day and goes, ‘Dude, I’m glad you’re alive,” Garrett recalled.[…]

According to the congressman, one threat was specifically directed at his wife, saying, “This is how we’re going to kill your wife.”

Garrett says this isn’t the first time his family has been threatened, noting that even his dog has been a target of threats.

