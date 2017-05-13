The law is the law.

Via KRTV:

Immigration and Customs enforcement officials said a former Kennesaw State student who was formerly protected as a dreamer had her protection revoked because she deceived law enforcement.

Jessica Colotl, a Mexican national in the country illegally was formerly protected under an Obama-era program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive order. ICE said she lost that protection when she confessed to a felony charge.

“Colotl, an unlawfully present Mexican national, admitted guilt to a felony charge in August 2011 of making a false statement to law enforcement in Cobb County,” Bryan Cox with ICE said.

Keep reading…