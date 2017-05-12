Apparently, some snowflake thinks only minorities do construction work.

Via Campus Reform:

The University of Chicago’s Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity was accused of racial insensitivity for hosting a construction-themed party on the night of Cinco de Mayo.

The president of the fraternity, Clyde Anderson, even clarified in a statement after the fact that the construction theme was intended as an “ironic response” to the ongoing renovations being made on the fraternity’s house.

“Due to this seemingly endless construction process, the decision to host an event in the near-complete basement of the house represented the end of a long-term yearning amongst the brothers of FIJI,” Anderson wrote in his statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Chicago Maroon. “The decision to host the initial ‘construction’-themed event must be understood as a product of this construction process.”

Anderson also pointed out that the party was only coincidentally planned for Cinco de Mayo, noting that “no brothers who wore construction attire had any part of their attire with Hispanic connotation” and “there were absolutely no party decorations or any aspects of the party with Mexican theme or appearance besides the date of the event.”

Even so, Anderson went on to apologize to his peers who may have been offended by the celebration, expressing his “sincerest apologies to any individual who may have felt discriminated against by the event.”

According to The Maroon, Anderson and his fraternity brothers even agreed to change the time of the event to midnight so that it would technically fall on May 6 rather than May 5, and nixed the construction theme, though some party-goers still arrived in construction-worker garb, resulting in a prompt denunciation of the event from several on-campus student organizations.

