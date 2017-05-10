Via The Blaze:

The Department of Homeland Security will reportedly expand restrictions on laptops and other electronic devices carried onto some U.S.-bound flights.

President Donald Trump’s administration last month implemented a new rule banning electronic devices larger than a cellphone on onboard flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and North Africa that fly to the U.S. The administration based its decision on intelligence indicating that “terror groups continue to target aviation, to include smuggling explosives in electronic devices.”

The rule applied to laptops, tablets, cameras, portable DVD players, portable printers and scanners, and video games in carry-on bags. Passengers traveling to the U.S. from those 10 airports were allowed to check larger electronic devices.

