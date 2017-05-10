Terrorist chutzpah…

Via Biz Pac Review:

Ahmad Rahimi, the terrorist responsible for the New York City bombing in September of 2016, wants a reduced prison sentence for the pain and suffering he has faced.

The bomber’s attorney asked prosecutors to consider his “mental and physical health” as part of a plea agreement, arguing that his pain should be considered equally to the victims he injured and tried to kill.

Federal court documents show that the lawyers defending the terrorist argue that because police shot him 11 times, he has experienced “brain injuries, limited longevity, and/or post-traumatic stress disorder.”

