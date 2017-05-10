Intersting article that explains why Yates’ blackmail argument about Flynn makes no sense.

Via NY Post:

In dramatic testimony Monday, Obama holdover Attorney General Sally Yates testified that she warned the incoming White House its newly installed national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was “compromised” by a lie and therefore a potential “blackmail target” of the Russians. President Trump can be forgiven for ignoring her warning. It was Yates who was blackmailing him.

It’s clear from recent revelations that President Obama and his holdovers had a morbid fear of Lt. Gen. Flynn, an anti-Islamic terror hawk, and were gunning for him early in the transition, long before rumors he was involved in any alleged Russian conspiracy.

Just two days after the election, Obama urged President-elect Trump not to rehire Flynn, whom he once fired from the Pentagon. Obama reportedly made it clear he didn’t like the man. (Flynn says his views on Islam put him at odds with the former president.)

Then in late December or early January, someone working under Obama’s own national security adviser, Susan Rice, unmasked routine NSA intercepts of the Russian ambassador. Was it to spy on Flynn, Rice’s replacement?

Just days after the inauguration, moreover, Yates used those same NSA transcripts to try to get Flynn fired, by warning the White House that he was “vulnerable” to Russian extortion.

