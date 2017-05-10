This was the latest liberal story about Trump’s ‘authoritarianism,’ leaving out that it was state capitol police who arrested him and they say they had cause.

Via The Blaze:

Police in West Virginia arrested a local journalist Tuesday during an interaction with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. The reporter claimed he was arrested merely for attempting to ask questions, but police said it was for repeatedly trying to push his way past Secret Service agents.

Price and Conway were in Charleston, West Virginia, for an event focused on the opioid epidemic, WSAZ-TV reported.

After the event, Public News Service reporter Dan Heyman followed Price and Conway into a hallway in the West Virginia State Capitol. Heyman reportedly held out his phone, which was recording, as he asked Price questions about the American Health Care Act, the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare. The GOP-controlled House of Representatives voted just last week to pass the legislation; it has not yet been taken up by the Senate.

