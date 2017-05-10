My choice would be Gowdy, but I don’t want to lose him in the House and I don’t think he wants the job. But he would be hard for Democrats to reject in a confirmation hearing.

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump reportedly set to work early Wednesday to choose a replacement for his first FBI director, James Comey.

While Trump’s surprise firing of Comey has led to speculation that he is attempting to cover up the Russia investigation, others are waiting to see who the Republican will pick.

Choosing a loyalist — someone like former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani — would fuel allegations of a cover up of the Russia probe. An apolitical pick, on the other hand, would tamp down on those claims.

Trump’s pick, whoever it is, must receive at least 51 votes from the Senate. Strong opposition from Democrats combined with criticism from some GOP senators about the timing of Comey’s firing makes it likely that the next FBI chief will not be overtly pro-Trump. But whether Trump bases his choice on likelihood of confirmation remains to be seen.

