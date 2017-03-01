Another day, another new low for Maxine.

Via NTK:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) tossed baseless accusastions at the Trump administration Monday in an appearance on The Washington Post podcast “Cape Up with Jonathan Capehart.”

Here are the lowlights:

* Waters described Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a “throwback to the days of Jim Crow,” equating Sessions with the era of segregation. “I think [Sessions] is a racist and I think he absolutely believes it’s his job to keep minorities in their place.” She added that Sessions would like to go back to the days of segregation. (9:30 – 12:00)

* As evidence of Sessions’ racism, Waters cited an instance where girls in traditional southern dresses greeted Trump and Sessions during the transition period. Waters’ implication was that Sessions and Trump enjoyed the clothing because it reminded them of slavery. The group, “The Azalea Trail Maids,” wears colorful traditional dresses to events. (13:50)

