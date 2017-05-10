Yes, pee privilege.

Via Daily Caller:

The walls outside bathrooms on the taxpayer-funded campus of Northern Arizona University now feature signs informing students that they have “pee privilege” if they aren’t transgender or don’t have cross-dressing fetishes.

Campus Reform obtained photos of three different signs. Two of them contain multi-color graphics and appear to be professionally made.

One sign — entitled “WTF IS PEE PRIVILEGE?” — tells students that “pee privilege” is the “ability to use a restroom without fear or concern for your own safety.” The “ability to undoubtedly know which bathroom to pick” constitutes “pee privilege, too.

The snazzy gray-and-yellow also manages to spell the word “accommodation” wrong.

