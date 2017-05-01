Obamacare kills jobs. No one who is without a job would want it to continue to exist.

Via Free Beacon:

Most unemployed Americans favor repealing Obamacare and say it would be easier to get a job if there was less illegal immigration, according to a survey from Express Employment Professionals.

The group surveyed 1,500 Americans age 18 and older who were unemployed from March 14 to April 6. Although most of those surveyed favored Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump in the election, they expressed support for conservative policies such as repealing the Affordable Care Act and limiting illegal immigration.

Thirty-five percent of those polled voted for Hillary Clinton, 25 percent voted for Donald Trump, 34 percent didn’t vote, and the remainder voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson or Green candidate Jill Stein.

Only 20 percent of the unemployed currently have insurance under Obamacare, yet 57 percent say they want to repeal it. Forty-three percent of the unemployed said they want it to stay.

In addition, 58 percent of the unemployed said it would be easier to find a job if there was less illegal immigration while 42 percent did not agree.

Despite the fact that more unemployed Americans supported Clinton, a plurality of those polled said they thought the Trump administration would have a positive impact on creating jobs. Thirty-nine percent said Trump would have a positive impact, 35 percent said he would have a negative impact, and 26 percent said there would be no impact at all.

