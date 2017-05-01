Well, better than a Democratic sit-in…

An Australian senator made history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to breastfeed in the country’s federal parliament.

Larissa Waters, a member of the Australian Greens party, breastfed her newborn daughter, Alia, while seated at her desk on the Senate floor.

“We need more women and parents in Parliament,” Waters wrote on Facebook, adding that she was “so proud” to make history. “And we need more family-friendly and flexible workplaces, and affordable childcare, for everyone.”

