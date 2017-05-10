Friendly skies my ass…

Via Chicago Tribune:

In yet another horror story about the state of commercial aviation, a nurse from Kansas City says she was forced to pee into a cup in her seat because she was not allowed to use the plane’s lavatory.

Nicole Harper posted her account early Saturday on Facebook after, she says, she became frustrated at her inability to get anyone at United Airlines to acknowledge her complaint.

“United Airlines refuses to take my call, now I can’t sleep and just keep thinking about how wrong this is,” Harper wrote.

She encouraged her Facebook friends to share her story.

Harper said her experience happened the same day that 69-year-old David Dao was injured while being forced off a United flight that was overbooked. That incident happened April 9.

Harper said flight attendants would not allow her to get out of her seat and use the bathroom until the captain turned off the seat belt sign.

“After explaining that I have an overactive bladder and would either need to use the restroom or pee in a cup, I was handed a cup by flight attendants,” Harper said in her post.

“You would think peeing in a cup on an airplane in front of my family and strangers would be the worst part of this story. But the way I was treated by flight attendants afterwards was worse,” Harper wrote.

Keep reading…