Tonight! Stephen reacts to the day's big surprise: the firing of James Comey by President Trump. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/axuUmFLtSd

They didn’t have time to get the whiplash, “Now we’re supposed to be defending him” memo.

Via Free Beacon:

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” audience initially cheered loudly on Tuesday at the announcement that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey minutes earlier, visibly vexing the comedian.

Presumably, the left-leaning audience thought this was positive news ever since Comey angered Democrats with his late-October letter to Congress announcing the discovery of emails related to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Clinton herself has cast blame on Comey for costing her the election.

