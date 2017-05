Talk about obstruction…

Via The Hill:

Democrats are threatening to hold up Senate committee hearings as they demand answers about President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday asked for unanimous consent that 13 committee meetings be allowed to take place, a routine request that is normally granted.

But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, objected, pointing to Trump’s decision to remove Comey.

