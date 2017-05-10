Note that the majority of camp occupants are cowardly men who have abandoned their mothers, wives, sisters and daughters in the old countries.

Via Breitbart:

1,600 migrants in the largest makeshift migrant camp in Paris near the Porte de la Chapelle metro station have been evacuated by police concerned about the health and safety risks of the camp.

The Porte de la Chapelle migrant camp used to be the largest in Paris, but after Tuesday morning the camp no longer exists. Police arrived at the camp at 5:30 am and began the process of relocating some 1,600 migrants, the vast majority of whom were men, away from the area, L’Express reports.

According to police, there were 1,609 people, of which 75 were considered “vulnerable” including underage migrants and women, who were relocated to official accommodation facilities. The camp was mostly populated by men from Afghanistan, Eritrea, and Sudan.

Many of the migrants had come to Paris after the destruction of the Grande-Synthe camp near Dunkirk in Northern France last month. The camp was engulfed in flames after a conflict between groups of migrants affecting close to half of the camp.

In a statement, local police said the illegal settlements posed “significant risks to the safety and health of their occupants as well as residents”.

Aside from the health hazards in the squalid camp, many authorities worried about rivalries between the different nationalities of migrants that led to a particularly violent incident last month.

Last week, Breitbart London travelled to the camp to talk to migrants who had come to Europe. One migrant said that he blamed Europe for “ruining” his country and almost all agreed that European governments owed them access to welfare and housing.