Hypocrisy, thy name is Obama…

Via Biz Pac Review:

Watch out America, looks like liberals will be coming after your steak dinners.

Former President Obama wagged a finger at Americans for wasting too much food and contributing to global warming by eating meat in a keynote address to the Seeds and Chips Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan, Italy on Tuesday.

“When it comes to climate change, the hour is almost upon us,” Obama ominously told the audience, focusing on his global warming mantra.

“I do not believe that this planet is condemned to ever-rising temperatures,” Obama said. “I believe these are problems that were caused by man and can be solved by man.”

He predicted things “will get far worse as climate change continues,” pointing to the refugee flow into Europe due to food shortages. He also criticized President Trump for stepping on climate change progress he had made while president.

In a Q&A discussion after the speech with Sam Kass, a White House chef and nutrition adviser under Obama, the former president complained about the waste of food by Americans.

Of course, it could be argued that his wife Michelle was single-handedly responsible for a major waste of food.

