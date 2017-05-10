He never should have been able to make the decision he did in July since he didn’t have the proper authority, but hey, that was under the Obama administration…

Via Daily Caller:

Former FBI agents don’t seem as surprised as the rest of the world that James Comey was fired by President Trump today.

In fact, some of them are quite satisfied.

Fox News had several former FBI assistant directors on their broadcast Tuesday night to discuss former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, and they all said his recent behavior made this move rather predictable.

James Kallstrom, former FBI Assistant Director, said he is “glad it happened.”

“…Way back almost a year ago [Comey] kinda forgot he was the FBI director,” Kallstrom explained, going into Comey’s apparent mistakes in handling the investigation of Hillary Clinton.

Keep reading…