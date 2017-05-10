And that’s not all. According to the Daily Mail, the Grifter-in-Chief is camping out at a $20,000 per night palace in Tuscany and a $10,000 per night hotel in Milan. This guy will be picking our pockets for decades to come.

Via Independent Journal Review:

Former President Barack Obama traveled to Italy this week to make a speech on climate change at the “Seed & Chips: The Global Food Innovation Summit” in the city of Milan.

It seems like Obama has taken a page out of Leonardo DiCaprio’s book of “do as I say, not as I do” and took a private jet to Milan. Not only that, he had a 14 car convoy to get into the city, which also included protection from above with a helicopter.

It doesn’t end there. According to The Daily Mail, 300 police officers were used to protect the former president.

The fleet of 14 included multiple SUVs, police cars, and sedans — not to mention a few motorcycles.

