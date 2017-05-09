McCabe should have recused himself long ago. Now if he is the Director, he is in specific conflict.

Via Daily Caller:

FBI acting director Andrew McCabe has strong ties to Clinton ally Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

McCabe was previously the deputy FBI director and following President Trump’s dismissal of James Comey, he will be in charge of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency. The White House said Tuesday that the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Until the administration finds this director, a man strongly connected to the Democratic Party will be in charge. The Democratic Virginia governor’s PAC donated $467,500 to McCabe’s wife Jill McCabe’s 2015 state Senate campaign. The Virginia Democratic Party also spent a little over $200,000 on the campaign.

Keep reading…