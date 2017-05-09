It should, and rightly so. Because perhaps now someone will fully enforce the law, as it should have been enforced before.

Via The Hill:

Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign team was quick to denounce President Trump’s Tuesday firing of FBI Director James Comey. Campaign manager Robby Mook said the move “terrifies” him. The White House said Comey was fired at the recommendation of the Justice Department, but Brian Fallon, who was the Clinton campaign’s press secretary last year, said Trump’s decision “smells like a coverup on Russia” coming amid the FBI’s probe of Russian election interference and any possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. Keep reading…



