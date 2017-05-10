A first amendment case for the ACLU.

Via EAG News:

Last week, an Easthampton High School officials refused to punish a student who wore a Confederate flag sweatshirt to school, stating the shirt was protected free speech unless it caused a sincere disruption.

So social justice crusaders at the school and their parents staged a massive disruption on Monday to force officials to ban all clothing with images of the rebel flag, and they got exactly what they wanted, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reports.

“Today and tomorrow the Confederate flags is not going to be allowed in Easthampton High School,” Principal Kevin Burke announced over the loud-speaker as the social justice warriors gathered for a sit-in in the school’s Café Commons. “And the School Committee will be meeting tomorrow to make further determination.”

Dozens of students wore white t-shirts with the slogan #nohatehere and marched up and down the street during morning classes on Monday, then moved to the Café Commons. School officials excused student absences through noon for the event.

Several parents who attended told the media the protest was a direct response from those who don’t like the Confederate flag, and the sole purpose of the event was to create the necessary disruption to ban the symbol from the school.

“Being biracial, I fell that I need to be part of this,” sophomore Marissa Dunham told the Gazette. She participated in the tantrum with her mother, Shannon.

“I have not faced discrimination directly, but once it happens to one person it affects us all,” she said.

Senior Isabel Poirier told WWLP the goal of the protest is to ensure that all students feel “safe” at school, and she alleged many do not.

Keep reading…