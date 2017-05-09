For family and friends of @bob_owens — so sorry for your loss. Horrible news.

Despicable. Liberals can’t even let a horrible tragedy like this go by without taking a shot at the man.

Via The Blaze:

CNN’s Jake Tapper acknowledged on social media the sorrow of a family who lost a father, and then had to face the vitriol of his less than sympathetic liberal followers. He criticized the “sickening” liberals that were “dancing on the grave of a conservative.”

“For family and friends of @bob_owens — so sorry for your loss. Horrible news,” he tweeted.

Bob Owens was the editor of Bearing Arms, a popular Second Amendment advocacy website. He was found dead in North Carolina Monday with a gunshot to the head and a weapon nearby.

Keep reading…