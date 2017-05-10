Obama is looking for a few agitators.

Via Heat St:

Looks like Colin Kaepernick might stick to what he does best.

According to Sports Illustrated columnist Peter King, San Francisco 49er staffers think the struggling quarterback might be more interested in social justice work than completing passes.

“I spent a long draft weekend with the Niners in California,” King wrote, “and there are those in the building who think Kaepernick might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.”

Staffers believe the underwhelming 2011 draft pick might be considering a career because of the number of social media posts he makes promoting progressive causes, including his Know Your Rights camp for kids (sounds like a lot of fun).[…]

After opting out of his 49er contract, Kaepernick currently has no team. With an uncertain professional future, the player who once helped bring his team to the Super Bowl might not have much of a choice.

